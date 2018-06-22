Melania Trump wears "I don't care" jacket on trip to see migrant children

Melania Trump's visit to migrant children in Texas was overshadowed by her choice of clothing.

Known for her wardrobe of top end designer fashionwear, the First Lady picked a 35 euro coat from Zara to travel to the airport. Emblazoned on the back of the jacket is the slogan "I really don't care, do you?"

She had dispensed with the jacket when she arrived by plane in Texas, but was again photographed wearing it on her return to Washington, hours after social media had erupted in debate.

Earlier this week, Mrs Trump expressed her opposition to the policy of the separating children of undocumented immigrants from their parents, appearing to blame both sides of the political debate.

Her husband, Donald has been criticised around the world for isolating thousands of children from their families in detention centres. After initially defending the situation and then blaming it on his predecessor, he later said he will move to end the policy.

Mrs Trump visited the Upbring New Hope Children's Centre, housing a few dozen young migrants.

Mrs Trump's spokesman said the world should be focusing on what the First Lady did, not what she wore:

Donald Trump defended his wife, saying the reference was her response to the "Fake News Media".