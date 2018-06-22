Lyon Festival of Music underway

The 37th annual Festival of Music is underway in Lyon, France and as ever the flavour is eclectic, designed to bring something for everyone to the city.

"I'm mostly into rap and don't really get much chance to listen to classical music so that's why I'm here," said one man.

"I think I wouldn't buy a ticket to go to opera, but if it's in the street, sure I'll go see them," added this woman.

Forty performances have been organised. Since it started 37 years ago it has been a steady success story, so much so that almost two out three French people say they have attended at some time."

For this man the festival is an important social event:

"We're going through difficult times, people are so self-absorbed, so this allows us to recreate what binds us together, and I think such celebration allows people to get closer and find a smile on their face again."