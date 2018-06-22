Live updates: US border children confusion, EU migrant crisis latest, 'wolf pack' gang released

US migrant children: The fate of hundreds of detained migrant children taken from their parents at the Mexico-US border remained unclear a day after President Donald Trump moved to roll back his policy.

EU migration crisis: Italy has turned away a boat carrying over 200 migrants from the Libyan coast, saying the Netherlands should take them in. Yet the Dutch foreign ministry have denied responsibility, saying the vessel, which dons a Dutch flag, is not registered in the country.

Spain: Five men, also known as the "wolf pack", were sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually abusing an 18-year-old woman at Pamplona’s San Fermin bull-running festival in July 2016 are to be released on bail.

World cup: Brazil take on Costa Rica, Nigeria go head-to-head with Iceland and Serbia play Switzerland in today's World Cup fixtures.

Follow live updates here: