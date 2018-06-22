Feeling good: positive stories from the week

Studies have shown that increasing positive emotions has a powerful effect on our general wellbeing.
Having always a look on the bright side can change our perception and even our reasoning! But is it really that simple with news? We know it’s not.
This is why we’d like to introduce you to our roundup of some of the brightest stories from this week.
We hope they'll give you a nice shot of energy to get more done and to start your weekend with a smile.
1) Aquarius migrants express their joy at arriving in Spain
Migrants that were on board the Aquarius rescue ship told Euronews' Anelise Borges of their relief at disembarking the vessel in Valencia, Spain.
Source: Euronews
2) World Cup 2018: Senegal and Japan fans praised for cleaning up the stadium after the match
Senegal pulled off a historic victory. But instead of partying in the minutes after the game, they got to work and cleaned up their section before leaving.
Source: The Independent
3) The Australian Antarctic division celebrated the Midwinter Day in their traditional minus 2°C plunge
The Australian Antarctic expedition plunged into a pool cut into the sea ice to celebrate the winter solstice.
Source: Antarctica's government
4) Greek woman breaks world-record for longest garlic braid
Nea Vyssa-resident and “garlic knitter” Dimitra Athanasova Tzoridou broke the world record with the longest garlic braid, totalling 612 metres and 70 centimetres.
Source: Euronews
5) Thousands celebrated international yoga day, including Indias' Border Police and the country's prime minister
Source: India Today