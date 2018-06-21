Kylian Mbappe became France's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer as he scored to give his side a one-goal lead against Peru at half-time.
World Cup live: France v Peru
Peru started the game with the intentions of a quick goal.
However, France had the first real chances. Varane headed just wide, whilst Gallese had to be alert to deny Griezmann who fired a shot at him.
Peru had their own chance to go in front. Cueva found Guerrero in the box, but Lloris saved well with his legs.
Les Bleus opened the scoring ten minutes before the interval. Oliver Giroud played the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who scored with an easy finish.
Theo Hernandez almost doubled France's lead twice. Firstly forcing Gallese into a save, before putting his rebounded effort over the bar.
