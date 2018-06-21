BREAKING NEWS

World Cup live: Denmark v Australia

World Cup live: Denmark v Australia
Denmark and Australia go into the break with one apiece. Christian Eriksen for Denmark and a second penalty of the World Cup for captain Mile Jedinak.

In the opening minutes, Denmark's Delaney headed over, before Australia's Matthew Leckie also headed over from a corner.

The scoring was opened in the 6th minute, talisman Christian Eriksen finished off a fine move after Jorgensen played him in with a fine volley.

Denmark should have been two in front when Henrik Dalsgaard found Nicolai Jorgensen with a great ball but his close-range header whistled past the post.

Australia had their equaliser when Yussuf Poulsen was penalised for a handball in the box. Mile Jedinak scored from the spot, just like he did against France.

Trent Sainsbury almost put the ball into his own net after a free-kick from Christian Eriksen, but Matthew Ryan saved his blushes.

