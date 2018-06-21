Croatia were quick out of the blocks as Ivan Perisic forced Caballero to stretch after an effort in the box as he made space for the shot.
World Cup live: Argentina vs Croatia
World Cup live: Argentina vs Croatia
Both defences were sloppy and almost caught out as they dithered on the ball.
Firstly, Enzo Perez put his effort wide, despite shooting at an empty net. Croatia then spurned a golden chance. Vrsaljko found Manduzkic all alone with a cross, but his diving header went wide.
It was a scrappy affair in the middle of the pitch, as challenges began to fly in. Ante Rebic caught Mercado and then Eduardo Salvio, as he was carded.
You can follow live updates here: