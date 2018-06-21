San Fermin 'wolf pack' gang to be released on bail in Spain

Five men sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually abusing an 18-year-old woman at Pamplona’s San Fermin bull-running festival in July 2016 are to be released on bail.

The friends, dubbed the "wolf pack", were sentenced on April 26 this year.

All five were convicted of sexual abuse but were acquitted of the more serious crime of rape, as the court did not consider that the victim had been subjected to intimidation or violence.

Because of this, the perpetrators received a lower sentence than the 22 years and 10 months prison requested by the state prosecutor.

The men, including a former policeman and a former soldier, filmed the attack where they surrounded the woman, removed her clothes and had unprotected sex, according to a police report.

The case caused great controversy in Spain and sparked numerous demonstrations in the streets and on social networks.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Spain's largest cities for several days to show their objection to the sentence.

They argued that the woman was a victim of rape and not sexual abuse.

Agustín Martínez, a lawyer for four of the defendants, told Euronews their case focussed on a dissenting opinion issued by one of three magistrates.

Ricardo González said in the videos presented as evidence, five men and one woman are shown partaking in "sexual acts in an atmosphere of revelry and joy".

The victim's lawyer, Carlos Baicoa, who also filed an appeal against the sentence, said it was not necessary to change to the law after the ruling, which many had been calling for, but did consider that the sentence was unjust.

He previously told Euronews he “expected anything”, including a total acquittal, in the case.

"There is a magistrate who from the beginning showed his true colours and that he was going to vote for acquittal,” Baicoa said.