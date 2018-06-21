Indonesia officials on Thursday said up to 192 people are presumed dead after a ferry, filled past its capacity, capsized and sank on Lake Toba. Eighteen people have been rescued since the incident on Monday.
Nearly 200 feared dead after Indonesian ferry capsizes
The boat’s capacity was about 40, according to a disaster agency spokesperson. The total number of passengers on board remains unknown.
Police said the captain survived and was taken into custody.
Rescuers have shifted from searching for survivors on Sumatra island to finding the sunken boat and bodies believed to be inside.
“We now consider this a recovery effort rather than a search and rescue due to the amount of time that has elapsed since the sinking,” Wanda Ketaren, a National Disaster Management Agency official, told CNN.
Such journeys are common in Indonesia during Eid al-Fitr, a holiday at the end of Ramadan.
The previous week, two boats sank, killing at least 16.