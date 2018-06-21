New Zealand: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to first child, a girl, on Thursday, said in a posting on Instagram. Ardern, 37, became New Zealand's youngest prime minister when she took office through a coalition deal last year after an inconclusive election, and now becomes the first woman in the country's history to give birth while in office.

Tump executive order: President Donald Trump, addressing what his administration has characterized as an unwanted side effect of his zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration, signed an executive order on Wednesday to keep families who illegally cross the US southern border together as they await immigration proceedings.

World Cup: Denmark take on Australia, Peru will go head-to-head with France and Argentina will face Croatia.

"STOP Soros" legislation: The day after Hungary approved "STOP Soros" bills, which criminalise lawyers and activists who help asylum seekers, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, a proponent of a restrictive migration policy, will meet in Budapest his Hungarian, Czech, Slovak and Polish counterparts, who refuse to accept migrants in their countries.

