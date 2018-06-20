United Nations investigators have accused Syria of committing war crimes in a damning report on this years offensive against rebels in eastern Ghouta.
Syria accused of war crimes in Eastern Ghouta
The Commission of Inquiry says that in bombing Damascus, the rebels' reprisals also amounted to war crimes.
But the strongest condemnation comes for Syrian government troops and their allies
"Through the widespread and systematic bombardments of civilian inhabited areas," the report says "and the denial of food and medicine to besieged civilians, pro-Government forces perpetrated the crime against humanity of inhumane acts causing serious mental and physical suffering."
It said the tactics employed between February and April of this year - included attempting to starve 265 000 people - were unlawful.
And commission leader Paulo Pinheiro said the pattern of attack strongly suggested that pro-Government forces systematically targeted medical facilities
The commission based its findings on 140 interviews as well as photographs, videos, satellite imagery, and medical records.