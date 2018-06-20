BREAKING NEWS

Live: US quits rights body, N Korea study, World Refugee Day. Wednesday, June 20

Live: US quits rights body, N Korea study, World Refugee Day. Wednesday, June 20

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Human rights: The US is quitting the United Nations Human Rights Council. Washington accuses the body of being "hypocritical" because of its stance on Israel.

North Korea: UNICEF are to offer a snapshot into the lives of women and children in North Korea in a new report. The data, released by North Korea's government, comes from a household survey of 8,500 homes conducted with UNICEF support.

Canada cannabis: Canada's parliament has approved laws to legislate marijuana, paving the way for it to become the first G7 nation to do so within a matter of weeks.

Refugees: Europe marks World Refugee Day.

Follow our updates here: