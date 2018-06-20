'Huge cat alert': 29-pound feline named Chubbs finds new home after rescue

An adorable 29-pound cat who recently found his way to a California shelter has become an online sensation.

The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA issued a "huge cat alert" after Chubbs was found on the street by a good Samaritan and taken to the shelter. The group's staff lovingly named the robust Himalayan mix Chubbs and took to the internet to find his owners.

According to Julie Bank, the president and CEO of the organization, the 10-year-old feline was in desperate need of grooming. It took several hours to remove all the mats from his fur.