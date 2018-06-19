Russia will be hoping to build upon their World Cup start where they won 5-0 against Saudi Arabia on Thursday.
World Cup live 2018: Russia v Egypt
Russia had four scorers, one of which was a very impressive free kick by Aleksandr Golovin.
Russia are currently sat top of their group due to their plus five goal difference.
Egypt will be hoping to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Uruguay after they conceded an 89th-minute goal. They will also expect to see their star man Mohamed Salah take to the field.
Saleh helped secure Egypt's place in the World Cup and won the Premier League Golden Boot after his incredible season with Liverpool.
The match takes place at Saint Petersburg Stadium at 20:00 CEST.