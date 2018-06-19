Senegal has beaten Poland in a dramatic game that saw the African team take the lead in the first half and win 2-1.
World Cup 2018: Senegal beat Poland 2-1
Poland struggled to put passes together and get their shots on goal but they were rewarded at the end of the second half, while down two goals, with a late header to take the game to 2-1.
Robert Lewandowski had a relatively quiet game and much like Euro 2016, was unable to make his way onto the score sheet and begin the tournament with a goal.
