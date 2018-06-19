Young rapper XXXTentacion has been shot dead in Florida. He was 20 years old.
US rapper XXXTentacion shot dead
In a statement, detectives said the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was approached by two armed suspects shortly before 4pm.
He was shot while leaving a motorcycle shop in Deerfield Beach, about 40 miles north of Miami.
The Broward County sheriff’s office said in a Twitter post. “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy ... Both suspects fled in a dark color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery.”
His death has sparked tributes from the hip-hop community, including from Kanye West.
As well as from the UK TV presenter Louis Theroux.
According to media reports, the rapper had spent time in jail and youth detention centers and was awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend.
XXXTentacion’s most recent album, titled "?", was a number 1 hit in the US this year and included both hits Sad! and Changes.