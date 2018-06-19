The queen just welcomed another great-grandchild!

The royal family in England just got a little bigger!

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, has given birth to her second child, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday.

The queen\'s granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to her second child. Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Phillip, along with and Tindall's mother, Princess Anne, and the child's other grandparents "are delighted with the news," the palace said.

We\'re sure the queen was delighted by the news! WireImage

The baby weighed 9-pounds and 3-ounces. Her name "will be confirmed in due course."

The child is the second girl for the Tindalls, whose 4-year-old daughter, Mia, is perhaps best remembered around the world for her part in a portrait she took two years ago with the queen.

Mia was the young toddler who proudly clutched onto her great grandmother's handbag with both for a photo taken in honor of the monarch's 90th birthday.

The new baby is the seventh great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth.

Zara and Mike Tindall arriving at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Zara\'s cousin, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Reuters

Tindall, a former Olympic equestrian, is a cousin of Prince Harry. Both she and her former rugby star husband were among the guests at his wedding last month to the former Meghan Markle, now known as the Duchess of Sussex.