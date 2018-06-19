Two people have died and four others remain hospitalized after a shooting in Sweden's third biggest city Malmo on Monday. According to police, the incident was not terror-related.
Two dead, four injured in Sweden shooting, not terrorism-related
Two dead, four injured in Sweden shooting, not terrorism-related
A press briefing is set to take place Tuesday morning.
No motive for the shooting was given but police said "extensive investigation work" had begun as they called on anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
"There are no signs that this is terror-related," said police spokesman Fredrik Bratt. "It is probably a shooting between criminal individuals".