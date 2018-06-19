England are the new favourites to win the world cup - that's if their celebrating fans are to be believed - after victory in their tournament opener against Tunisia
England fans believe the World Cup will be theirs
England got their winner in injury time and in truth the performance won't have struck much fear in the hearts of the competition front runners. For the Tunisian fans it was a heartbreaking end to the game.
As for England the supporters, after seeing their side knocked out in the group stages four years ago they can be forgiven for believing while they can.