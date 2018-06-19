Child's play for Brazilian toddlers at World Cup

Brazil were back on the training pitch on Monday following their 1-1 draw with Switzerland the day before — and some members of the squad brought their family with them to watch the session.

Marcelo's 2-year-old son, Liam, along with Casemiro's 2-year-old daughter Sara and Danilo's 3-year-old son, Miguel, joined in at the end of the training session as their mothers watched from the sidelines.

The players were enjoying some quality time with their family ahead of their next World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica on Friday.