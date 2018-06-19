Controversial Dunkin' Donuts sign causes social media uproar

Starting a weekday morning with coffee is a necessity for many Americans, but on Monday, some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they got a pretty rude awakening at one of the chain's stores, after seeing a sign that has since caused major backlash on social media.

This Dunkin Donuts sign caused an uproar on social media today. WBAL-TV\\Gillian Morley

The sign read: "If you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English, please call 443-415-7775 immediately with the name of the employee to receive a coupon for free coffee and a pastry — General Manager."