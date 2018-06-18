One person has died and three more were injured after being struck by a minivan outside a Dutch concert this morning.
Minivan kills one in hit-and-run outside Dutch concert
Police are searching for the vehicle which fled the scene.
The incident took place at the "PinkPop" concert, a popular festival being held in Limburg province in the south of the Netherlands. Bruno Mars had been playing shortly before the collision took place near an entrance to the venue.
A police statement said the street where the incident took place had been closed for investigation.
"The bus is being sought," the statement said. An alert service sent by emergency authorities to cell phones in the area warned people to be alert for a Fiat Doblo with the number 257 as part of its licence plate.