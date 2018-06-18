Melania tells Donald: govern with your heart

Melania Trump has implicitly branded the policies of her husband Donald as heartless in a surprise intervention over the policing of the US Mexican border.

Her statement came through spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, who said: "Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform. She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart."

On the Mexican boders, some 2000 children have been separated from their parents in the space of six weeks after the introduction of a "zero tolerance" policy in which all those caught trying to enter the United States illegally face criminal charges.

Former first lady Laura Bush has also called the policy "cruel and "immoral".