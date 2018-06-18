Britain's House of Lords has handed Prime Minister Theresa May yet another defeat.
Lords reject May's proposal for 'meaningful vote' on Brexit strategy
Lords reject May's proposal for 'meaningful vote' on Brexit strategy
This time it was over a plan to give lawmakers a so-called "meaningful vote" on her Brexit strategy.
The upper house instead backed a rival proposal that gives parliament more influence if MPs reject May's Brexit deal with Brussels, or if she fails to agree a deal.
During a heated debate, one peer was heard heckling the words, "You are an idiot" as Lord Robathan accused fellow Conservative Viscount Hailsham of wanting to sabotage Brexit.
In rejecting May's proposal, the Lords has set the stage for a confrontation with pro-EU rebel lawmakers that could rock May's minority government.