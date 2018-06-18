German authorities have detained the chief executive of Volkswagen’s luxury division Audi, Rupert Stadler, as part of a probe into manipulation of emissions controls.
Audi CEO detained by police over 'Dieselgate' scandal
Stadler is the most senior Volkswagen to be arrested over the so-called Dieselgate that came to light in 2015.
Audi and Volkswagen confirmed that Stadler was detained on Monday and said he still had a presumption of innocence.
Munich prosecutors searched Stadler's private residence as part of their investigation of suspected fraud and indirect improprieties with documents.
"As part of an investigation into diesel affairs and Audi engines, the Munich prosecutor's office executed an arrest warrant against Mr Professor Rupert Stadler on June 18, 2018," the Munich prosecutor's office said in a statement.
"The suspect has been seen by a judge, who has ordered him to be remanded in custody."
Audi has also been embroiled in the emissions scandal that has plagued Volkswagen.
Last week, the prosecutors' office widened its emissions cheating probe to include Stadler among the suspects accused of fraud and false advertising.