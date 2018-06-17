The migrant rescue boat Aquarius has arrived in Spain this morning with 106 migrants on board.
Watch live: Migrant ship Aquarius arrives in Valencia
Watch live: Migrant ship Aquarius arrives in Valencia
You can watch ongoing live coverage of its arrival in the player, above.
Spain swooped to offer safe harbour to a convoy of boats, carrying a total of 629 rescued migrants, after they had been turned away from Italy and Malta.
The migrants had been rescued from unstable boats off the coast of Libya.
Euronews' Anelise Borges is the only broadcast journalist aboard Aquarius and has been sending regular updates about life on the ship.