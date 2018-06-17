Voting has been taking place in Colombia to choose the country’s next president.
Columbia chooses a new president
Among the issues the two main candidates are focusing on is a controversial deal with FARC rebels, accusations of corruption and the economy.
The poll is being held to replace former president, Juan Manuel Santos who won the Nobel Peace Prize – and international respect - in 2016 for negotiating the deal with the FARC rebels.
He’d been in office for eight years.
His two would-be successors could be more different from each other.
Ivan Duque is seen as the pro-business, right of centre option but has no political experience. He’s threatening to rewrite the peace agreement and reinvestigate alleged by the group.
In contrast there is Gustavo Petro, a left-wing former guerrilla who hopes to tackle huge inequality in Colombia and redistribute land.
Whoever wins the election is likely to face a huge challenge in uniting a deeply divided country.