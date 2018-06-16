Taxi runs into crowd in central Moscow, injuring eight

Authorities said there were no fatalities after a taxi lost control of his vehicle and drove into a crowd in central Moscow on Saturday.

Eight people sought medical assistance, police said.

One injured woman was in serious but not critical condition, according to Interfax, citing a medical source.

The other injured people were said to be in a satisfactory condition.

Two Russians and one Ukrainian citizen were hospitalized, TASS said citing an emergency services source.

The Mexican embassy in Moscow said two citizens were "lightly injured".

The taxi driver had lost control of the vehicle, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a social media post.

Moscow police said they had opened a criminal investigation into a suspected violation of the traffic code.

The driver said he did not act on purpose, a Moscow traffic authority wrote on social media.

It posted a picture on Twitter of the taxi with its bumper broken off.

A witness said the driver got out of the car, tried to run away but was caught by police, according to Reuters news agency.

Police have detained a taxi driver who had a Kyrgyz driving license, the traffic authority wrote on social media.

It added the taxi had been removed and the road had been reopened.