Male panda twins born in China
The first pair of male giant panda twins this year were born in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday morning.
Aili, the mother panda, gave birth to the twins at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.
The older brother weighed 163.8 grams and his little brother weighed 136.5 grams.
The mother and cubs are now in good health, according to the base's staff. The cubs were also the world’s first pair of male giant panda twins born this year.
Aili, born on July 24, 2011, is the daughter of giant pandas Lili and Qiubin. Aili was the first female giant panda born in 2011.