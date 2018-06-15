EU piles pressure on Malta over journalist murder

The EU's piling pressure on Malta, over the killing of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Justice Commissioner, Vera Jourova, has been on the Island to find out what's happening with the inquiry.

This, after the European Parliament expressed "serious concerns" about police independence after Daphne - an anti-corruption campaigner - was killed in October by a car bomb.

"The Commission expects an independent and thorough investigation to uncover who is really responsible for Daphne's murder. We need to know the full truth," said Jourova.

Three men have been charged with murder, which they all deny.

A court recently ruled that the lead investigator in the case must be removed because of a conflict of interest.

The Justice Commissioner's also been demanding answers over Malta's efforts to tackle money laundering.

Jourova commented: "I encourage the Maltese authorities to cooperate with the European banking authorities and to follow their recommendations. The fight against money laundering is not just about protecting our financial systems and gaps in one member state have an impact on all other member states"

Selling citizenship to wealthy individuals is being probed too. Requirements have been relaxed, according to reports.