'Shame!': Lone Tory MP blocks British 'upskirting' law

A Conservative MP alone has blocked a bill aimed at making "upskirting" a criminal offence in England and Wales.

Sir Christopher Chope shouted "object" to the bill, leading to cries of "shame" from other MPs.

Upskirting is the act of secretly photographing underneath someone's skirt without permission.

Government backing

The government previously gave its support to the private member's bill, which could see offenders jailed for up to two years, and it was expected to pass.

Justice minister Lucy Frazer said beforehand: "By making upskirting a specific offence, we are sending a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated and that perpetrators will be properly punished."

However, it only takes one MP to shout "objection" in Parliament to halt a bill's progress.

Gina Martin, who launched a campaign demanding change, said she was "obviously extremely upset and disappointed that Sir Chope decided to object on this vitally important bill".

The 26-year-old experienced upskirting at a British music festival and lobbied to "close the gap in the law" using the hashtag #stopskirtingtheissue.

Martin said she remained positive, though, and that she and her lawyer had organised a meeting with Chope to discuss the bill.

"I'm positive and hopeful she'll become a supporter," she said.

What is the bill?

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse introduced the measure in Parliament as part of the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill.

It would see upskirting fall in line with voyeurism offences, meaning perpetrators could face up to two years in jail.

Victims currently have to seek prosecution through either the offence of outraging public decency or as a crime of voyeurism under the Sexual Offences Act.

However, campaigners argue that current legislation does not adequately cover the practice.

Scotland has already banned upskirting.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan previously tweeted his backing for the bill saying: "I welcome the Government’s support for @beaniegigi’s (Martin) excellent campaign."

Hobhouse asked for her bill to return to the House on July 6.