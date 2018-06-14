Russia kick off the World Cup today with an opening match against Saudi Arabia.
World Cup live: Russia vs Saudi Arabia
World Cup live: Russia vs Saudi Arabia
This year's host has been placed in a group alongside Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Egypt.
Saudi Arabia's odds are not in their favour. The team is the lowest-ranked side in this year’s tournament and they've not qualified for the World Cup since 2006.
Russia are second-lowest in the rankings and have lost their last seven games, but they were in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
The two teams have met only once before in 1993, when Russia lost 4-2 to The Green Falcons in an international friendly.
The game kicks off at 5pm CEST in the Luzhniki Stadium, following the World Cup opening ceremony.
Follow our blog below for live updates from the match: