Two women switched at birth reunite after 72 years

One woman grew up the sole blonde in a family of redheads and brunettes, the other a redhead in a sea of blondes with blue eyes.In early spring, Denice Juneski, the blonde, and Linda Jourdeans, who has red hair, discovered that they were switched at birth in St. Paul, Minn., 72 years ago.

The discovery was made after Juneski investigated results from a 23andMe DNA test, which revealed that her genealogy did not match that of her parents or siblings, according to a report by NBC affiliate KARE-TV in Minneapolis.Around the same time, a woman in nearby Hammond, Wis., noticed Juneski on her own DNA test results. T