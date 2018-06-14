Stormy seas hamper migrants trip to Spain

"The strong winds and high waves have made it for a very difficult night for people aboard Aquarius: all 106 people had to be moved inside because it was no longer safe for them to stay here on the deck. Several people had to go to the clinic, and pretty much everyone aboard Aquarius is feeling the weather. There are some good news though: we are heading towards Sardinia where we will follow the coast and it should provide some shelter and better weather conditions. And of course the Aquarius will then cross the passage between Sardinia and Corsica, and head to Spain. Our ETA at the Spanish port of Valencia is Saturday evening, exactly 7 days from the night these men, women and children were rescued from the Mediterranean Sea. Anelise Borges aboard Aquarius for Euronews."