The FIFA World Cup kicks off today with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the Luzhniki Stadium.
Russia's World Cup opening ceremony to commence
Russia's World Cup opening ceremony to commence
But before the month of football can begin, all fans from across the world will witness Russia’s opening ceremony.
The opening ceremony will have Robbie Williams perform to the crowd and he will be accompanied by around 500 dancers, gymnasts and trampolines.
The ceremony is set to be a celebration of all things Russian, and along with the performance a concert will be held in Red Square running concurrently.
Robbie Williams will not be performing alone as he is set to be joined by Russian Soprano Aida Garifullina.
The performance begins at 15:30 just 30 minutes before kickoff.