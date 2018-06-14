People-smugglers jailed for 25 years over 71 migrant deaths

A court in Hungary on Thursday sentenced four men to 25 years in prison for letting 71 people suffocate inside a truck in 2015. The victims included 59 men, eight women and four children.
The four men convicted included one Afghan and three Bulgarians. Ten others, including nine from Bulgaria, were given shorter sentences.
The people-smuggling gang dumped the truck with the corpses at the side of an Austrian motorway.
The court heard the prosecution allege that as the truck made its way from the Hungarian-Serbian border towards Austria the smugglers ignored the cries of the migrants who continuously banged on the sides of the lorry and shouted.
Most of the victims were from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
The deaths shocked Europe as it struggled to cope with a massive influx of migrants. It was the worst incident of its kind on the Balkan route taken by hundreds of thousands fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
The accused men are able to appeal the sentences. Three of them are still at large and were tried in their absence.