Live updates: Comey 'error', France/Italy migration row and FYR Macedonia
Ex-FBI chief's error: Former FBI Director James Comey made a "serious error of judgment" by announcing he was reopening a probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private e-mail server, a report has concluded.
Migrant row: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Paris this afternoon amid a dispute between the two countries over migration.
FYR Macedonia name row: The Greek parliament began debating a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday over a deal to recognise the country's northern neighbour as the "Republic of North Macedonia". Protests over the issue are expected in Athens today.
World Cup: The World Cup enters its second day today, with fans gathering for matches between Egypt and Uruguay, Morocco and Iran, and Portugal and Spain. Russia opened the tournament on Thursday with a thumping 5-0 win.
