It's clobberin' time as Stan Lee's business partner is sidelined

One of the fathers of the modern comic, Stan Lee, now a frail 95 years old, has had a restraining order filed against his caregiver and business partner Keya Morgan.

Lee's lawyer alleges Morgan has subjected Lee to elder abuse since taking charge of Lee's affairs earlier this year and dismissing him. Lee's wife, Joan, died last year.

The filing, made by lawyer Tom Lillas on Lee's behalf, alleges Morgan, a high-profile memorabilia collector from New York, inserted himself in Lee's life before seizing control of Lee's home, hiring security guards to keep away family members and trusted friends, and then moved Lee from his longtime family home to a condominium.

Morgan was arrested on Monday on suspicion of making a false police report for placing an emergency 911 call for a burglary in progress at Lee's home just after two police detectives and a social worker arrived there to check on Lee's welfare.

Lee is estimated to be worth more than 50 million dollars.

In a declaration filed as part of his petition for an "elder abuse restraining order," Lallas describes Lee, the co-creator of such Marvel Comics heroes as Spider-Man, the Hulk, the X-Men and Black Panther, as being in frail health.

It says Lee suffers from severe hearing and vision impairment, relies of round-the-clock nursing care and has "recently exhibited short-term memory impairment, impaired judgment, and an inability to resist undue influence...and as such is therefore vulnerable to financial predators".