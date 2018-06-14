Fan festivities hit fever pitch in Moscow
Fans mobbed the Moscow fan zone on Thursday, cheering and shouting ahead of the first match of the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Fans in festive country attire — from sombreros to traditional Costa Rican dress — celebrated, anticipating the opening match featuring hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Russian pensioner Sergei Sorokin said he was hoping for the best out of his team.
Other fans in the zone located in front of Russia's Moscow State University were happy to take part in one of the world's biggest sporting events.