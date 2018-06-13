The US, Mexico and Canada have jointly won their bid to host the 2026 World Cup, beating Morocco.
US, Mexico and Canada to host 2026 World Cup
FIFA held a congress on the eve of the Russian World Cup in Moscow, where members voted on who will host the competition in 2026.
The tri-nation bid won 134 of the votes, with Morocco getting 65.
The 2026 tournament will be the first expanded tournament featuring 48 teams, up from the current 32-team tournament, which begins in Russia on Thursday.
