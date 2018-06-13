Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live news: World Cup, migrant row and Grenfell anniversary
World Cup: The World Cup kicks off, with Russia and Saudi Arabia facing off for the first match of the tournament.
Migrant row: A diplomatic row over migration continues between France and Italy, as the NGO ship Aquarius makes its way to Spain.
Grenfell anniversary: A minute's silence will be held across the UK to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of more than 70 people.
France rail: The Senate is set to approve controversial reforms to France's state-run railway, which have sparked months of strikes.
