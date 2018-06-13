The last teams competing in the World Cup have arrived in Russia, England touching down and being whisked off straight away to their training camp. It was a low-key affair, with few fans anywhere in the vicinity to cheer on their heros.
Final teams arrive in Russia ahead of World Cup kickoff
It was an entirely different reception for the Colombian side, where an exuberant group of chanting fans with flags staked out the airport.
For Senegal it is only their second tournament, after their great run in 2002 when they beat the world champions, France, on their way to the quarter finals. With a few more stars in their side today, they could be the dark horses this time around.