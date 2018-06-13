Busker kicks-off European tour and hosts gigs from her converted van

Portuguese singer-songwriter Susanna Silva has busked on London’s streets for 10 years. She also used to sleep there.

“It was hard but it was a lesson learned, and it was the best thing that could happen to me,” she says of being homeless in the British capital. “That’s why I do music, it was because I was on streets.”

She has also just launched her first European tour. Beginning in Portugal, then Germany and now outside Euronews’ headquarters in France, Susanna will soon make stops in Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands.

And to transport her guitar and sound system, as well as her life’s possessions along the way, she is taking her converted van — where she also hosts gigs.

“Everytime it is raining I can just put people inside the van and make a concert,” she tells Euronews’ Francisco Marques.

