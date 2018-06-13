Britain's EU Withdrawal Bill pits Parliament against the government

There were more passionate scenes in the British parliament on Wednesday as MP's were embroiled in the second day of voting on the EU Withdrawal Bill.
The government is trying to reverse changes made by the House of Lords that would soften Brexit and give parliament more say, but the prime minister Theresa May was sticking to her ground by saying she is determined to carry out the will of the people.
The government argues that the bill is needed to ensure a smooth and orderly Brexit by transferring EU law into UK law so they can then choose which ones to keep and which ones to discard or change.
But MPs and Peers from all parties have been trying to change it, in some cases proposing amendments that would alter the government's Brexit strategy.
Essentially it is about who decides what sort of Brexit Britain should have, Parliament, or the government.