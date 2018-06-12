US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un seemed to have developed quite the bromance during their historic summit in Singapore on Tuesday.
Smiles and pats on the back: Is there now a bromance between Kim and Trump?
Both leaders shook hands several times and smiled consistently at the cameras — showing no trace of enmity like what was displayed through harsh words only a few months ago.
Trump also did not miss out on doing his signature pat on the back on Kim many times — with Kim imitating the president's signature touch as well.
This summit was the first between leaders of North Korea and the US. Such a meeting would have been unthinkable just last year when both men traded insults and threats of nuclear war.