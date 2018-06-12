Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has welcomed the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Reaction to Trump-Kim summit
Japan's leader said, "I support the signing of the agreement confirming leader Kim Jong-un's commitment towards complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula as a first step towards resolving various issues."
He also thanked President Trump for talking to Kim Jong-un about Japanese citizens who were kidnapped and taken to North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.
China has also reacted positively to the historic meeting, suggesting economic sanctions against North Korea could be lifted.