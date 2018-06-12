Spoons are the official instrument for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Bulgaria has its gaida, Spain its castanets and French would cheer using cabrette but what do Russians have? Spoons! And we are not talking about cutlery you would use to savour a scoop of vanilla ice-cream or a chocolate sponge cake at your grandma. These ones have a particular history. And no other place but the World Cup - how could we forget the Vuvuzela during the South African 2010 edition... - could bring such a momentum to local folklore objects no one has ever heard of before. It's time to grab a spoonful of serious knowledge by clicking on the video above. And stick with us for more videos about lifestyle, culture and savoir-faire around Europe on Living it.