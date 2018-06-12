A Conservative MP has resigned from his ministerial role ahead of a crucial Brexit vote in parliament. Phillip Lee, Member of Parliament for Bracknell, stood down from his position as Justice Minister because he "couldn't support how our country’s current exit from the EU looks set to be delivered." Dr Lee joins the back benches and says he will support an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill which is being debated and voted on in the House of Commons.
Minister resigns over Brexit ahead of crucial vote in UK
