Live: Trump-Kim aftermath, Migrants head to Spain, Brexit vote enters day two
Singapore aftermath: Following up on the historic summit where Trump shook hands with Kim, invited him to the White House, and suggested “provocative” US military exercises with South Korea would be suspended if North Korea commits to “complete denuclearisation”.
The Aquarius: Spain's new government has stepped up and offered to take in a rescue ship that is drifting in the Mediterranean sea with 629 refugees.
Brexit vote: MPs vote on amendments to the EU Withdrawal Bill for a second day.
