Refugees on the humanitarian rescue ship the Aquarius face a long wait before a hoped-for landing in Spain. On Good Morning Europe, Euronews reporter Anelise Borges - who is embedded on the ship - spoke with a pregnant asylum seeker from Nigeria. She spoke of her wish to continue her legal studies and combat Boko Haram. And correspondent Claudio Lavanga gave the latest update on the political fallout from the new Italian government's decision not to allow the vessel to dock.